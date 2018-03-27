Teams unanimously approve simplified catch rule

NFL teams unanimously voted in favor of modifications to the catch rule for the 2018 season on Tuesday at the league's owners meetings in Orlando, Fla.

The new rule says that a ball is deemed a reception when the player has control of the ball, two feet down (or another body part), and makes a football move. A football move is defined as either a third step, reaching/extending for the line to gain, or the ability to perform such an act -- with on-field officials being required to judge whether it occurs.

The requirement to maintain control of the ball throughout the process of going to the ground no longer applies.

The change would result in different outcomes than the calls under previous rules.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant's non-catch against the Green Bay Packers in the 2014 playoffs would now result in a first-and-goal because he took a third step and reached for the end zone before losing the ball as he went to the ground.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jesse James' goal-line non-catch against the New England Patriots in December would now be a reception, because he no longer needs to "survive the ground" to complete the catch.