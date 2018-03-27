Garrett: WR additions 'irrelevant' to Bryant situation

Dallas Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett wasn't interested in doing the math on Tuesday.

Namely, did the Cowboys recent acquisitions of wide receivers Allen Hurns and Deonte Thompson mean that the team is planning to subtract Dez Bryant?

Garrett said that was not the case on three different occasions at Tuesday's NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla.

"We love Dez Bryant," Garrett said. "Dez has been a great player for us for a long time. Any speculation about his contract or anything like that to me is irrelevant relative to the recent signings that we've made."

The Cowboys signed Allen Hurns to a two-year deal and Deonte Thompson to a one-year contract last week. Wide receiver Terrance Williams is recovering from surgery to repair a broken foot and is expected to take part in the latter part of the offseason program, Garrett said.

"I think both with Allen and with Deonte, you're just trying to continue to create competition at a position that'll bring out the best in everybody," Garrett said.

Executive vice president Stephen Jones said on Monday that the additions were not made as a means to move on from Bryant, who is set to make $12.5 million in 2018 and count $16.5 million against the cap.

Bryant had a team-leading 69 receptions for 838 yards and six touchdowns in 2017. The 29-year-old has gone a career-worst 23 regular-season games without a 100-yard performance.

The three-time Pro Bowl selection has failed to record a 1,000-yard season or reel in more than eight touchdown receptions in a campaign since signing a five-year, $70 million deal in 2015.