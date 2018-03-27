Steelers' Tomlin on TD celebrations: 'I don't like it'

The Pittsburgh Steelers routinely celebrated touchdowns last season to the sheer delight of the fans at Heinz Field.

While Mike Tomlin readily accepted the points on the scoreboard, the Steelers head coach admitted on Tuesday that he wasn't a fan of the celebrations.

"It's for the entertainment of the fans, so I respect it on that level, but personally I don't like it," the 46-year-old Tomlin said at the NFL owners meetings in Orlando, Fla. "I just think it takes away from the game. It's not a good look for young people. Young people aren't allowed to celebrate in that way (during games), so why should we?"

The Steelers displayed several elaborate touchdowns celebrations last season, including a rendition of hide-and-seek behind a goalpost and a re-enactment of a fight between Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver A.J. Green and Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey.

Tomlin insisted on Tuesday that the celebrations do not score big with him.

"I'm preparing, I'm moving on, to be honest with you," Tomlin said. "I don't even see them. I see them on television. In game, you're moving on."