Arizona Cardinals sign free agent CB Bene Benwikere

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Bene Benwikere to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Cardinals are looking for a cornerback to start opposite Patrick Peterson after last season's starter, Tramon Williams, signed with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent.

It is unclear whether Benwikere can be that starter, after starting only 14 games in his four-year NFL career.

He played 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, but did not start any of them while recording two tackles and one pass defensed in 2017.

In 2016, Benwikere started four games for the Carolina Panthers before being waived on Oct. 7.

He played two-plus seasons under new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks when Wilks was coaching Carolina's defensive backs.