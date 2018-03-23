Home / Sports News / NFL

Arizona Cardinals sign free agent CB Bene Benwikere

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 23, 2018 at 6:42 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Arizona Cardinals signed cornerback Bene Benwikere to a one-year contract, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The Cardinals are looking for a cornerback to start opposite Patrick Peterson after last season's starter, Tramon Williams, signed with the Green Bay Packers as a free agent.

It is unclear whether Benwikere can be that starter, after starting only 14 games in his four-year NFL career.

He played 12 games for the Dallas Cowboys last season, but did not start any of them while recording two tackles and one pass defensed in 2017.

In 2016, Benwikere started four games for the Carolina Panthers before being waived on Oct. 7.

He played two-plus seasons under new Cardinals head coach Steve Wilks when Wilks was coaching Carolina's defensive backs.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
CB Tramon Williams headed back to Green Bay Packers CB Tramon Williams headed back to Green Bay Packers
Ben Simmons announces relationship with singer Tinashe Ben Simmons announces relationship with singer Tinashe
Johnny Manziel: Representatives from 13 teams watch former NFL QB throw Johnny Manziel: Representatives from 13 teams watch former NFL QB throw
Tony Romo gets back-to-back birdies on PGA Tour Tony Romo gets back-to-back birdies on PGA Tour
Vikings OL Berger announces retirement Vikings OL Berger announces retirement
Photos