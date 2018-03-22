Cardinals re-sign C Munyer

The Arizona Cardinals re-signed offensive lineman Daniel Munyer to a one-year contract, the team announced Thursday.

Financial terms were not disclosed by the Cardinals for Munyer, who played in one game last season before being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 6 with an ailing toe.

Munyer, who has played at both guard and center, initially joined the Cardinals' practice squad in 2016 after playing in one regular-season game and one playoff contest with the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cardinals' two centers on the roster are A.Q. Shipley and Evan Boehm.

The 26-year old Munyer entered the league with Kansas City in 2015 as an undrafted rookie free agent from Colorado. He split his rookie season between the Chiefs' active roster and practice squad.