Dolphins host free-agent RB Gore

Free-agent running back Frank Gore is looking to latch on with his hometown team.

Gore was expected to visit with the Miami Dolphins on Thursday, multiple media outlets reported. He was born in Miami and played for the University of Miami.

The 34-year-old has surpassed the 1,000-yard mark in nine of his 13 NFL seasons since being selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the third round of the 2005 NFL Draft.

Gore rushed for 961 yards last season and 2,953 yards and 13 touchdowns while starting all 48 games during his three years with the Indianapolis Colts. He has rushed for 14,026 yards during his career and sits 76 shy of passing Curtis Martin for fourth place on the NFL's career rushing list.

Running back DeMarco Murray reportedly visited the Dolphins earlier in the week. Murray, who was released by the Tennessee Titans on March 8, recorded career lows for rushing yards (659) and yards per carry (3.6) despite starting 15 games in 2017. He was also hampered by injuries and was inactive for the Titans' two playoff games season because of a knee injury.

Kenyan Drake took over as Miami's lead back in 2017 following the trade of Jay Ajayi and rushed for 644 yards and three scores.