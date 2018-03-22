Reports: Thompson signs with Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys signed wide receiver Deonte Thompson to a one-year contract, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

ESPN and NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that Thompson's deal was worth $2.5 million.

Thompson split last season with the Chicago Bears and Buffalo Bills, recording career highs in receptions (38) and receiving yards (555) while his two touchdowns matched a personal-best total.

The 29-year-old had 27 catches for 430 yards in 11 games with the Bills. He has 77 receptions for 1,032 yards and four touchdowns since entering the league with the Baltimore Ravens in 2012.

Thompson joins Dez Bryant, Terrance Williams and Cole Beasley as wide receivers in Dallas.