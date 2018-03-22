CB Tramon Williams headed back to Green Bay Packers

Cornerback Tramon Williams is headed back to the Green Bay Packers, the NFL Network reported Thursday.

Williams, who played his first eight seasons in Green Bay, reportedly agreed to a two-year contract with the Packers. Financial terms were not available.

The 35-year-old spent last season with the Arizona Cardinals, starting nine of 13 games while playing opposite Pro Bowl cornerback Patrick Peterson. Williams had two interceptions and 12 passes defensed.

Green Bay attempted to bolster its secondary by signing Chicago cornerback Kyle Fuller to an offer sheet, but the Bears matched it and kept him. The Packers also saw safety Morgan Burnett agree to a three-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this week.

Williams had his best season in 2010 with the Packers, registering a career-high six interceptions and earning Pro Bowl honors. He also had a big interception to help clinch Super Bowl XLV.

Following his tenure in Green Bay, Williams played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns (2015-16), starting 22 of 27 games.