Reports: Austin restructures deal to stay with Rams

Wide receiver Tavon Austin, who reportedly was going to be traded or released by the end of the week, is returning to the Los Angeles Rams with a restructured contract.

Austin's deal will now pay him the $5 million he was already guaranteed in 2018 and gives him the additional $3 million in incentives, multiple media outlets reported.

The 27-year-old will also be a free agent in 2019, per reports.

Austin's restructured contract comes on the heels of the Rams losing wide receiver Sammy Watkins to the Kansas City Chiefs.

The 24-year-old Watkins led Los Angeles with eight receiving touchdowns despite reeling in just 39 catches for 593 yards. He had three or fewer catches in 12 of 15 games this past season for the Rams, who elected to place the non-exclusive franchise tag last week on safety Lamarcus Joyner.

Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp remain the primary receiving threats for Los Angeles, while Austin likely will battle Pharoh Cooper for snaps. Cooper, in fact, replaced the 5-foot-8, 179-pound Austin as the team's kick returner last season.

Austin hasn't been overly productive since signing a four-year, $42 million contract extension in 2016. He reeled in 13 receptions for just 47 yards and zero touchdowns last season while adding 270 rushing yards and a score for the Rams.

Austin has recorded 194 receptions for 1,689 yards and 12 touchdowns and 1,238 rushing yards with nine scores since being selected by the Rams with the eighth overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft.