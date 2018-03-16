Jets sign kicker Santos to one-year deal

Placekicker Cairo Santos, the first Brazilian native to play in the NFL, signed with the New York Jets on Thursday.

Santos was a restricted free agent and inked a one-year deal with the Jets, who saw Chandler Catanzaro sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent.

Santos was an undrafted free agent out of Tulane and began his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2014. He was released early last season by the Chiefs, kicked in two games for the Chicago Bears and was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury.

He injured his groin in training camp, sat out preseason games before returning. Then Santos, reinjured his groin in Week 3 and was subsequently waived by the Chiefs.

For his career, Santos has converted 84.1 percent of field goal attempts and 96.2 percent of extra-point attempts.