Jaguars officially sign Seferian-Jenkins

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed free-agent tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins to a contract, the team announced.

The Jaguars did not reveal the terms of the deal, but NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported it was for two years and worth $10 million.

"I've been through ups and downs in this league; I've seen a lot of guys go and a lot of guys come," Seferian-Jenkins said. "It's a big carousel. I feel very fortunate that I have this opportunity."

Seferian-Jenkins is coming off the best season of his four-year career, hauling in a career-high 50 receptions for 357 yards and three touchdowns in 13 games for the New York Jets.

A second-round draft pick of Tampa Bay in 2014, Seferian-Jenkins spent two-plus uninspiring seasons with the Buccaneers before he was waived early in 2016. He had 55 catches in 25 games with Tampa Bay.

Seferian-Jenkins, who reportedly turned down a two-year, $8 million contract from the Jets, becomes the fourth offensive player and second tight end brought in by Jacksonville during free agency.

The Jaguars agreed to terms with former Washington Redskins tight end Niles Paul on Thursday and earlier agreed to deals with offensive guard Andrew Norwell and wide receiver Donte Moncrief.

Seferian-Jenkins said he likes the direction of the team under coach Doug Marrone.

"I love Coach Marrone," he said. "He's a cool dude. He's from the Bronx. I kind of vibe with him. (Tight ends) Coach (Ron) Middleton is a great tight ends coach and Coach (Nate) Hackett is a phenomenal OC. They have a great quarterback in Blake Bortles. They have a lot of pieces. ...

"There are pieces all over the place. The offense is really coming together right now. I had to jump on the opportunity. This opportunity doesn't come around a lot."