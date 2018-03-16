RB Zach Zenner re-signs with Detroit Lions

Running back Zach Zenner re-signed with the Detroit Lions, the team announced Friday.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed for Zenner, who signed with the club as an undrafted free agent out of South Dakota State in 2015.

Zenner was limited to just 14 carries for 26 yards last season after enjoying a fruitful campaign in 2016, when he rushed 88 times for 334 yards and four touchdowns.

The 26-year-old Zenner has 119 carries for 420 yards and five touchdowns in three seasons with the Lions. He also has 20 catches for 207 yards.

Zenner joins a crowded backfield that consists of Ameer Abdullah, Theo Riddick, Dwayne Washington and Tion Green.