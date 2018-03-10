Lions re-sign DE Hyder, LS Muhlbach

The Detroit Lions re-signed defensive end Kerry Hyder and long snapper Don Muhlbach, the team announced on Saturday.

Hyder saw his 2017 season come to an end before it began, as he sustained a torn Achilles tendon in a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts. He was slated to become an exclusive rights free agent.

The 26-year-old Hyder collected 36 tackles, a team-best eight sacks, one fumble recovery and a pass breakup in 16 games in 2016.

Hyder entered the NFL as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Texas Tech in 2014 and spent his rookie season on the New York Jets' practice squad. He received the Lions' 2016 Chuck Hughes Most Improved Player Award as voted by his teammates.

Muhlbach returns to Detroit on a one-year deal while entering his 15th NFL season, all with the Lions. By playing in all 16 games in 2017, Muhlbach moved his career games total to 212 to rank third on the Lions' all-time list.

The 36-year-old Muhlbach trails center Dominic Raiola (219) for second place. Former kicker Jason Hanson (327) is comfortably atop that list.

Muhlbach is the lone Lions player remaining from the 2008 team that went 0-16.