Report: Giants CB Rodgers-Cromartie may take pay cut

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 10, 2018 at 10:45 PM
The New York Giants want to substantially reduce cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie's salary, the NFL Network reported Saturday.

Cromartie is scheduled to make $6.5 million for the 2018 season, a number the Giants deem too high for a player whose playing time diminished dramatically last season.

Mike Garafolo reported that the sides are "far apart" on an agreement, which could lead to the release of the 31-year-old Rodgers-Cromartie in a cost-savings move.

Earlier this month, reports surfaced that New York would shift Rodgers-Cromartie to safety and let him compete for a starting job, but the New York Post on Thursday reported that the Giants coaching staff was unaware of any such plans.

Rodgers-Cromartie started five of 15 games last season and failed to record an interception for the second time in his career.

