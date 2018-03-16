QB Mike Glennon, T Andre Smith sign free agent deals with Arizona Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals signed tackle Andre Smith and quarterback Mike Glennon, both free agents, and re-signed linebacker Josh Bynes and offensive lineman Vinston Painter, the team announced on Friday.

Contract terms were not announced.

The Cardinals claimed linebacker Jeremy Cash on waivers and released defensive lineman Josh Mauro.

Smith, a nine-year NFL veteran, joins the Cardinals after spending last season with the Cincinnati Bengals. He was the sixth overall selection in 2009 by the Bengals out of Alabama. He spent seven seasons in Cincinnati before signing with Minnesota in 2016 and returned to the Bengals in 2017.

Glennon, released by the Chicago Bears on Wednesday, has started 22 of his 25 NFL career games, passing for 4,933 yards, 34 touchdowns and 20 interceptions. He was a third-round pick (73rd overall) of Tampa Bay in 2013 out of North Carolina State and spent four years with the Buccaneers before signing with the Bears as a free agent last year.

Bynes played in 14 games, including one start, last season for the Cardinals. He had 34 tackles, one sack, one interception, one forced fumble, five passes defensed and nine special teams tackles after joining the team on Aug. 5. Bynes signed with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent out of Auburn in 2011, played three seasons with the Ravens and three with the Detroit Lions.

Painter played in a career-high six games with the Cardinals in 2017 season after joining Arizona's practice squad on Sept. 14. He was selected in the sixth round (173rd overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2013 out of Virginia Tech and also has spent time with the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants, Miami Dolphins and Washington Redskins.

Cash has played in nine NFL career games after entering the league with Carolina as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2016 out of Duke. He was released by the Panthers last year and spent time on the active roster of the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, but did not appear in any games.