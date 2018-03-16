Tampa Bay Buccaneers sign Chandler Catanzaro, Mitch Unrein

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers addressed their kicking issues by signing Chandler Catanzaro, the team announced on Friday.

The Buccaneers also signed defensive tackle Mitch Unrein to a contract.

Tampa Bay has struggled with the kicking game for some time, prompting the team to select Roberto Aguayo with a second-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft.

Nick Folk was released after four games last season before Patrick Murray handled the kicking duties the rest of the way.

Catanzaro has made 103 of 122 field-goal attempts during his four NFL seasons. He spent his first three with the Arizona Cardinals, with whom he set a franchise record by making 53 extra points in 2015.

The 27-year-old spent last season with the New York Jets, going 25 of 30 on field-goal attempts.

Catanzaro played college ball at Clemson, where he was a three-time All-ACC selection and a two-time semifinalist for the Lou Groza Award.

Unrein, 30, has collected 125 tackles, 4.5 sacks and one fumble recovery in 95 career games with the Houston Texans, Denver Broncos, the then-San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears.

The 6-foot-4, 301-pound Unrein had 32 tackles and 2.5 sacks last season with the Bears.