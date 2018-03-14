Home / Sports News / NFL

Buccaneers expected to re-sign Tandy

By The Sports Xchange  |  March 14, 2018 at 3:13 PM
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers plan to re-sign safety Keith Tandy to a contract, the team announced Wednesday.

Tandy was set to become an unrestricted free agent but was retained on a two-year deal.

The contract cannot become official until the new league year begins on Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Tandy also signed a two-year deal shortly before free agency started in 2016.

Tandy has appeared in 84 games, mostly as a reserve and owns career totals of 159 tackles, eight interceptions and 14 passes defensed. He has missed only five games in the last five seasons and last season finished with 26 tackles in 14 games.

