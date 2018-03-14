Murray to visit with Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks will try their luck with one 30-year-old running back after failing to land another last week.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported that former Tennessee Titans running back DeMarco Murray is visiting the Seahawks on Wednesday. This comes on the heels of former Carolina Panthers running back Jonathan Stewart visiting the club last week, only to agree to terms with the New York Giants.

Murray recorded career lows for rushing yards (659) and yards per carry (3.6) despite starting 15 games in 2017. He was also hampered by injuries and was inactive for the Titans' two playoff games season because of a knee injury.

Murray led the NFL in rushing in 2014 while with the Dallas Cowboys, when he ran for 1,845 yards, averaging 115.3 yards per game in the regular season. He totaled another 198 rushing yards in Dallas' two playoff games that season.

Should Murray sign with the Seahawks, he would join a crowded backfield that includes Chris Carson, C.J. Prosise, Mike Davis, Thomas Rawls, J.D. McKissic and Tre Madden. Quarterback Russell Wilson led Seattle in rushing last season with 586 yards -- 346 more than Davis.