Wilkerson's mom calls out reporter for lying about son's alcohol issues

March 9 (UPI) -- The mother of former New York Jets defender Muhammad Wilkerson claims that a reporter lied about her son having issues with alcohol and is threatening legal action.

Ka'idah called into CBS Sports Radio's Boomer and Gio show on WFAN 660 on Friday to defend her son after a reporter from the New York Daily News stated that Wilkerson has "issues with alcohol."

The Daily News' Manish Mehta made the claim after NFL Network reported that the free agent is visiting the New Orleans Saints.

"I am livid," Ka'idah said on the radio show. "Manish have never liked Muhammad."

Mo Wilkerson's Mom called in to defend her son. She is not a fan of @MMehtaNYDNhttps://t.co/Cup7F4EOfT — Morning Show with Boomer & Gio (@WFANmornings) March 9, 2018

"He has always written horrible things about my son. Muhammad does not pay Manish any attention, so therefore he always has something against him. Where's his proof? Where's your proof, Manish?"

The Jets suspended Wilkerson in December after he showed up late for a team meeting. He was a healthy scratch for the final three games of the season.

The Jets released the 315-pound defensive tackle in February. Wilkerson, 28, was the No. 30 overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft out of Temple. The seven-year NFL veteran made the Pro Bowl in 2015.

"He has never had a DWI, he's never admitted to being an alcoholic," Ka'idah said.

"You didn't like Geno [Smith], you didn't like Darrelle [Revis], you didn't like Santonio Holmes, you always played Muhammad against Sheldon [Richardson]," she said. "Always. Always. He just always has something negative to say about Muhammad ... I know that the Jets organization, some of them don't even want you to come in the building."

Wilkerson signed a five-year, $85 million contract with the Jets in 2016. He visited the Green Bay Packers on Thursday and is also expected to visit with the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the New Orleans Times-Picayune.