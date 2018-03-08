Reports: Mayfield to visit Browns, Giants, Jets

Reigning Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield is planning to visit the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and New York Jets in the upcoming weeks, multiple outlets reported on Thursday.

Those three NFL teams hold four of the top six picks in the 2018 NFL Draft, which will be held on April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The Browns have the first and fourth overall picks, the Giants have the second and the Jets own the sixth selection.

Mayfield also plans to work out for the Browns, Jets, Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints following his March 14 pro day.

The Oklahoma star had no qualms about playing for the winless Browns when asked at the NFL Scouting Combine.

"That would be a chance to play football, I'd love that," he said at the time. "First things first, they'd get a winner, if anybody's going to turn that franchise around, it's going to me. They're close, they're very close, they've got the right pieces they just need that one guy and quarterback make the difference."

Mayfield joins a quarterback contingent ahead of the 2018 NFL Draft that includes USC's Sam Darnold, UCLA's Josh Rosen, Wyoming's Josh Allen and Louisville's Lamar Jackson.

Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and accounted for 48 touchdowns with just six interceptions while leading the Sooners to the College Football Playoff this past season.