New York Jets cut Muhammad Wilkerson, eat $9 million in dead salary

Last week, the New York Jets notified defensive lineman Muhammad Wilkerson they intended on cutting him.

On Monday, the Jets officially released Wilkerson.

The Jets cut Wilkerson two years into a five-year, $86 million extension he signed with the team in 2016.

Wilkerson's final season with New York was a turbulent one.

He displayed insubordination for coaches and was late for multiple team functions. Wilkerson's behavior came to a head on Dec. 3 when he was benched for the first quarter of a win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Wilkerson was set to make $16.75 million and the figure was set to go from guaranteed money to fully guaranteed on March 17, three days after the league year starts. The Jets will absorb $9 million in dead money by cutting Wilkerson.

The Jets signed Wilkerson to the extension after he made the Pro Bowl for the first time by recording a career-high 12 sacks. He recorded 36.5 sacks in his first five seasons, but his total slipped to 4.5 in 15 games in 2016 and 3.5 in 13 games last season.

One of Wilkerson's possible destinations could be the Green Bay Packers, whom he reportedly will meet with shortly. Green Bay's new defensive coordinator is Mike Pettine, who held the same role in Wilkerson's first two seasons with the Jets in 2011 and 2012.