Minnesota Vikings hire ex-Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator

Todd Downing, who was the Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator last season, has joined the Minnesota Vikings as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced Monday.

Downing, who is entering his 18th NFL season, is making his second stint with the Vikings, having held multiple posts during a five-year run from 2001 to 2005.

Downing served as Oakland's offensive coordinator in 2017 after spending two years as quarterbacks coach. During his Raiders tenure, Downing helped guide quarterback Derek Carr to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2015-17).

Prior to his stint in Oakland, Downing coached quarterbacks in Buffalo (2014) and Detroit (2011-13). Downing also served as the Lions offensive quality control coach in 2009 and assistant quarterbacks coach in 2010.

Downing got his start at the NFL level on former Vikings head coach Mike Tice's staff, where he worked as an intern and coaching assistant from 2001-02 and as a football systems analyst from 2003- 04. He was named offensive quality control coach for the Vikings in 2005.