Home / Sports News / NFL

Minnesota Vikings hire ex-Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 19, 2018 at 12:15 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

Todd Downing, who was the Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator last season, has joined the Minnesota Vikings as a senior offensive assistant, the team announced Monday.

Downing, who is entering his 18th NFL season, is making his second stint with the Vikings, having held multiple posts during a five-year run from 2001 to 2005.

Downing served as Oakland's offensive coordinator in 2017 after spending two years as quarterbacks coach. During his Raiders tenure, Downing helped guide quarterback Derek Carr to three consecutive Pro Bowls (2015-17).

Prior to his stint in Oakland, Downing coached quarterbacks in Buffalo (2014) and Detroit (2011-13). Downing also served as the Lions offensive quality control coach in 2009 and assistant quarterbacks coach in 2010.

Downing got his start at the NFL level on former Vikings head coach Mike Tice's staff, where he worked as an intern and coaching assistant from 2001-02 and as a football systems analyst from 2003- 04. He was named offensive quality control coach for the Vikings in 2005.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway claims Olympics-leading 28th Pyeongchang medal count: Norway claims Olympics-leading 28th
Russian curling bronze medalist failed doping test at Olympic Games Russian curling bronze medalist failed doping test at Olympic Games
Daytona 500: Austin Dillon takes victory in No. 3 Daytona 500: Austin Dillon takes victory in No. 3
No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston
Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick go public with Daytona 500 photo, kiss Aaron Rodgers, Danica Patrick go public with Daytona 500 photo, kiss
Loading...