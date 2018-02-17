Home / Sports News / NFL

Assistant coach Downing appears headed to Minnesota

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 17, 2018 at 11:49 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

Former Oakland Raiders offensive coordinator Todd Downing may land a job with the Minnesota Vikings.

Downing is expected to be hired as an offensive assistant to help with the passing game, ESPN reported Saturday.

Downing, who spent one year leading the Raiders' offense, was fired after the season when Jon Gruden was hired as head coach.

Downing, a Minnesota native, would work with John DeFilippo, hired earlier to replace Pat Shurmur as Vikings offensive coordinator. Shurmur left Minnesota on Jan. 22 to become head coach of the New York Giants

The 37-year-old Downing was on the Vikings' staff from 2001-2005. His last job with Minnesota was as a quality control coach. He also served as a quarterbacks coach with the Buffalo Bills, Detroit Lions and Raiders.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway leads with 22, USA at nine Pyeongchang medal count: Norway leads with 22, USA at nine
No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston
USA's Nathan Chen lands Olympic-first six quads, finishes 5th USA's Nathan Chen lands Olympic-first six quads, finishes 5th
Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating
Charles Barkley admits to playing NBA game while 'blasted' drunk Charles Barkley admits to playing NBA game while 'blasted' drunk
Loading...