Home / Sports News / NFL

Detroit Lions add two assistants to Matt Patricia's coaching staff

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 16, 2018 at 6:25 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
| License Photo

The Detroit Lions announced two additions to head coach Matt Patricia's coaching staff on Friday.

Hank Fraley has been named the Lions' assistant offensive line coach, and Evan Rothstein was appointed head coach assistant for research and analysis.

Fraley was offensive line coach at UCLA last season, and served as assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16.

Rothstein has been with the Lions for the last six seasons, working as a quality control coach, special teams assistant and offensive assistant in the past.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston No. 5 Cincinnati wary of showdown at Houston
Pyeongchang medal count: Norway keeps lead over Germany, Netherlands Pyeongchang medal count: Norway keeps lead over Germany, Netherlands
Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating Canadian Bloemen ends Dutch dominance in Pyeongchang Games speed skating
South Korea's Yun Sung-bin maintains lead in men's skeleton South Korea's Yun Sung-bin maintains lead in men's skeleton
Nathan Chen 'not really sure what happened' in figure skating short program Nathan Chen 'not really sure what happened' in figure skating short program
Loading...