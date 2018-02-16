Detroit Lions add two assistants to Matt Patricia's coaching staff

The Detroit Lions announced two additions to head coach Matt Patricia's coaching staff on Friday.

Hank Fraley has been named the Lions' assistant offensive line coach, and Evan Rothstein was appointed head coach assistant for research and analysis.

Fraley was offensive line coach at UCLA last season, and served as assistant offensive line coach for the Minnesota Vikings from 2014-16.

Rothstein has been with the Lions for the last six seasons, working as a quality control coach, special teams assistant and offensive assistant in the past.