Giants waive Hart from injured reserve

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 10, 2018 at 9:39 PM
The New York Giants waived offensive tackle Bobby Hart from injured reserve, according to the NFL's official transaction wire.

The team placed Hart on injured reserve with an injury designation on Dec. 30, meaning he couldn't clear waivers until after Super Bowl LII.

Hart appeared in 10 games with the Giants this past season, although multiple outlets reported that he told New York's coaching staff that he wasn't going to play prior to the team's regular-season finale against the Washington Redskins.

The 23-year-old Hart made 21 starts and appeared in 33 games since New York selected him with a seventh-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft.

