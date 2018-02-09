Miami Dolphins hire Renaldo Hill as assistant DB coach

Renaldo Hill is back with the Miami Dolphins.

The Dolphins hired Hill as their assistant defensive backs coach, the team announced Friday.

Hill, who recorded 152 tackles and six interceptions in three seasons (2006-08) with Miami, becomes the 10th former Dolphins player to serve as a coach for the team. He also played with the Arizona Cardinals, Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos during his 10-year career in the NFL.

The 39-year-old Hill spent the past three seasons as the secondary coach at the University of Pittsburgh.

"Renaldo has been a vitally important member of our staff, on and off the field, the past three years," Panthers coach Pat Narduzzi said on Twitter. "He was so important in helping us build a strong foundation for the program and for that I'm eternally grateful. When you have great coaches who build strong relationships with players and fellow coaches, tremendous opportunities will happen for them.

"Coaching in the NFL has been Renaldo's aspiration, and we are thrilled he is getting this opportunity with the Dolphins. We will miss him, but Renaldo will always be a Panther and always be part of our program."