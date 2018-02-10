McGinest: McDaniels said no assurances to succeed Belichick

New England offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels does not have any assurances that he'll become the team's next head coach, former Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest said on NFL Network.

McGinest said McDaniels confirmed as much after the latter had a change of heart about accepting the vacant head coaching position of the Indianapolis Colts earlier in the week.

"Absolutely not," McDaniels reportedly said to McGinest, who also noted that there is "no handshake deal" between the 41-year-old and Patriots owner Robert Kraft.

McGinest said that McDaniels felt comfortable with the Patriots and that he was told he'd have stability as an assistant. He also has a home in Westwood, Mass.

"At some point (coach Bill) Belichick may retire but it's not gonna be in the contract and you're not gonna tell him when he's gonna retire," the 46-year-old McGinest said of the potential succession plans.

Former Patriots offensive coordinator Charlie Weis was pretty clear with his assessment of McDaniels' decision to ultimately spurn the Colts without receiving a commitment from the Patriots.

"If he's not (the Patriots' next coach), then that would've been the absolute dumbest move in the history of sports," Weis said earlier in the week on SiriusXM.