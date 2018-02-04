Home / Sports News / NFL

Five wagers of at least $1 million placed on Eagles against Patriots

By The Sports Xchange  |  Feb. 4, 2018 at 6:35 PM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments
1 of 3
| License Photo

Early Sunday morning, the New England Patriots remained a 4 1/2-point favorite at most sportsbooks in Nevada.

This despite at least four wagers of $1 million being placed on the Philadelphia Eagles, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Those wagers as well as another $3 million bet must have affected the line as with less than two hours before kickoff, William Hill had dropped the line New England -4 points.

The Review-Journal had reported that one bettor placed a $3 million wager on the Eagles on Jan. 24. MGM Resorts sports book director Jay Rood confirmed the $3 million bet, which he initially described as a "multimillion-dollar."

William Hill sports director Nick Bogdanovich told USA TODAY Sports "there is no explanation" to why so many large bets were coming in ahead of the game.

William Hill, which has operated in Nevada since 2012, had only taken one previous bet of $1 million or more before this week: a $1.2 million wager on Floyd Mayweather in his bout against Conor McGregor in August.

Sports books in Nevada are expected to take in a record $155 million worth of bets, shattering last year's total of $138.5 million.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Patriots' Brady: Two more Super Bowls before retirement Patriots' Brady: Two more Super Bowls before retirement
Super Bowl LII: Eagles vs. Patriots prediction, preview, pick to win Super Bowl LII: Eagles vs. Patriots prediction, preview, pick to win
Eagles' Nick Foles tears up talking about baby daughter, wife Eagles' Nick Foles tears up talking about baby daughter, wife
Colin Kaepernick: More than 200,000 fans boycott NFL, Super Bowl in name of QB Colin Kaepernick: More than 200,000 fans boycott NFL, Super Bowl in name of QB
New England Patriots' Tom Brady posts hype video for Super Bowl New England Patriots' Tom Brady posts hype video for Super Bowl
Loading...