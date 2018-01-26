Lawyer for Baltimore Ravens' Marlon Humphrey expects charge to be dropped

The lawyer for cornerback Marlon Humphrey of the Baltimore Ravens said Friday he believes a warrant issued for the arrest of his client for the alleged theft of a phone charger will be dismissed.

Humphrey, the Ravens' first-round pick in 2017, faces a charge of third-degree robbery (which involves using or threatening force), according to the Tuscaloosa (Ala.) County Sheriff's Office.

"This young man has 11 million reasons why not to steal a $15 cord," said Paul Patterson, Humphrey's lawyer.

Humphrey signed a four-year, $11.8 million rookie contract with the Ravens.

According to Patterson, Humphrey took an Uber ride with friends and picked up what he thought was his iPhone charger. After arriving at his hotel, the Uber driver escalated the situation and got in Humphrey's face, according to the lawyer.

The police report said Humphrey elbowed the driver in the side, "not leaving a mark or doing any personal injury," after the driver attempted to recover the charger.

Humphrey damaged other property when leaving the vehicle, balled up his fist and "acted like he wanted to fight," according to the report.

"Marlon, to his credit, did not strike or try to fight with the Uber driver," Patterson said. "If Marlon Humphrey threw an elbow at someone, there would be some injuries."

Patterson said the Uber driver took Humphrey's friends home after the incident and Humphrey didn't find out until later that a warrant was issued.