Kansas City Chiefs LB Kevin Pierre-Louis arrested on marijuana charge

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis was arrested for misdemeanor possession of marijuana after a traffic stop in Johnson County (Kan.), the Kansas City Star reported on Friday.

Pierre-Louis was also charged with driving without a valid driver's license, failure to display a valid license plate or current registration as well as possession of drug paraphernalia on Thursday.

Bond was set at $2,500, ESPN reported, citing an official with the Johnson County sheriff's office.

Pierre-Louis collected 41 tackles in 14 games with the Chiefs this season and is set to be an unrestricted free agent in March. The 26-year-old was acquired last summer in an offseason deal with the Seattle Seahawks, with whom he spent his first three NFL seasons.