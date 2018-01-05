Reports: Oakland Raiders set to hire Jon Gruden for $100 million

Jon Gruden is returning to the sideline with the Oakland Raiders and will be rewarded with a contract that is the longest and richest for any coach in NFL history, multiple media outlets reported Friday.

Gruden, currently the color commentator on ESPN's "Monday Night Football," will be officially introduced as Oakland's new head coach on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

In returning to the franchise where he coached his first four seasons, Gruden will receive a 10-year contract worth an estimated $100 million, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported, citing sources.

Gruden, who began his head coaching career with the Raiders in 1998, will succeed Jack Del Rio, who was fired following a season-ending loss to the Los Angeles Chargers that capped a disappointing 6-10 campaign.

Earlier this week, Gruden confirmed that he is indeed a candidate for the job. He has not coached since his seventh and final season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2008.

Gruden posted a 38-26 record with Oakland from 1998-2001, guiding the team to a pair of playoff berths and the AFC Championship game in his last two seasons.

His final game with Oakland was among the most controversial losses in NFL history, when the Raiders lost to the New England Patriots on the infamous Tom Brady "Tuck Rule" non-fumble call.

Oakland traded Gruden to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he won a Super Bowl in his first season in 2003.

The Buccaneers went 12-4 in his first season and finished 57-55 with three playoff appearances in Gruden's seven seasons. Overall, Gruden is 95-81 in 11 seasons.

Gruden, who was hired by ESPN in 2009, reportedly already has made some key hires to his coaching staff.

Current Los Angeles Rams quarterback coach Greg Olson will be Oakland's offensive coordinator, while former Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator Paul Guenther will serve in the same capacity under Gruden.

Both coordinators will receive four-year contracts, the NFL Network reported.

Also joining Gruden's staff will be Dallas' Rich Bisaccia as special teams coordinator. Bisaccia was the special teams coordinator for all seven seasons Gruden was Tampa Bay's head coach.