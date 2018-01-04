Ahmad Thomas: Green Bay Packers sign linebacker

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The Green Bay Packers have signed linebacker Ahmad Thomas.

Green Bay executive Vice President, general manager and director of football operations Ted Thompson announced the transaction on Thursday. Thomas spent the final five weeks of the regular season on the Packers' practice squad.

The 23-year-old defender played safety at Oklahoma. He signed with the Oakland Raiders in May as an undrafted free agent. Thomas had 223 tackles, seven passes defensed, five tackles fora loss, four interceptions, 2.5 sacks and a fumble recovery in 51 games for the Sooners. He was a team captain and was an honorable mention All-Big 12 selection.

The 6-foot, 214-pound defender has yet to appear in a regular season NFL game.

The Packers have now signed seven free agents this week. Green Bay also signed guard Kofi Amichia, wide receivers DeAngelo Yancey, Jake Kumerow and Colby Pearson, tight end Robert Tonyan and long snapper Zach Triner.