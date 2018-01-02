Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams wants NFL to protect players more

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams would like to see additional measures taken by the league to eliminate the brutal collisions that left him concussed on two occasions this season.

"You have to do something about it," Adams said Tuesday, per ESPN. "I feel like what they're doing in college, they review it or whatever. Having it in place would definitely help. But we'll see how they take care of it."

Adams sustained a concussion following a hit from Chicago Bears linebacker Danny Travathan on Sept. 28 and was in concussion protocol the final two games after Carolina Panthers linebacker Thomas Davis knocked him out with an illegal block on Dec. 17.

Both Travathan and Davis served one-game suspensions for their hits on Adams, who has sustained three concussions in the last 14 months.

"Real, real ugly hits. This last one, it's tough because everybody saw how it looked and I think people overreacted a little bit with some of it," the 25-year-old Adams said. "But just taking precaution, you don't want to be stupid out there with head injuries and things like that.

"It's not like I'm falling and hitting my head and getting concussions. It's people out here doing malicious things to take me off the field. When it happens twice, it kind of gets to you a little bit, and you just want to be a little safe and take precautions and make sure you're not damaging yourself long term."

Adams, who received a four-year, $58.75 million contract extension on Friday, recorded team highs in receptions (74), receiving yards (885) and touchdowns (10).

According to Sportac, Adams' $14.5 million average salary would be the fourth-highest in the NFL next season behind Pittsburgh's Antonio Brown ($17 million), Houston's DeAndre Hopkins ($16.2 million) and Cincinnati's A.J. Green ($15 million).

Adams, a former second-round draft pick out of Fresno State, has 237 career receptions for 2,811 yards and 26 touchdowns in four NFL seasons.