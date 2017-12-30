Home / Sports News / NFL

New York Giants sign two offensive linemen, tight end

Dec. 30, 2017
Dec. 30 (UPI) -- The New York Giants signed two offensive linemen and a tight end on Saturday.

New York inked tight end Ryan O'Malley and offensive linemen Adam Bisnowaty and Nick Becton. The Giants filled one opening after the suspension of cornerback Eli Apple. New York also cleared up a couple of spots by waiving/injured tackle Bobby Hart and placing wide receiver Tavarres King on injured reserve.

King suffered a concussion in Week 15 against the Philadelphia Eagles.

New York needed depth at tight end after announcing that Evan Engram would not play in Week 17. Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard will also sit out against the Washington Redskins. Giants tackles Ereck Flowers and Hart did not practice Friday due to injuries.

Bisnowaty, 24, was a sixth round pick by the Giants in the 2017 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-5, 310-pound lineman was waived at the end of training camp and has spent the season on the Giants' practice squad.

Becton, 27, joined the Giants' practice squad on Nov. 14. The 6-foot-6, 322-pound lineman previously played for the San Diego Chargers and Chicago Bears. He has appeared in six regular-season contests during his NFL tenure.

O'Malley, 24, entered the NFL in 2016 as an undrafted free agent signing by the Oakland Raiders. The 6-foot-6, 260-pound pass catcher spent last season between the Raiders' active roster and practice squad. He was waived on Sept. 2 and joined the Buffalo Bills' practice squad from Oct. 10 to Nov. 1. O'Malley signed on to the Giants' practice squad on Dec. 12.

