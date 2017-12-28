Dave Gettleman hired as New York Giants general manager

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- The New York Giants have hired Dave Gettleman to serve as general manager.

He will be formally introduced at an 11:15 a.m. news conference on Friday at Quest Diagnostics Training Center in East Rutherford, N.J.

The Giants announced the hiring on Thursday.

"Given where we are as a team, we thought it was important to bring in someone with experience as a general manager and a proven track record," Giants president John Mara and chairman Steve Tisch said in a news release.

"Dave's experience is unparalleled. He did an outstanding job as general manager in Carolina, and he was vital to our success during his tenure here. Dave is going to bring his own approach to our organization in how we draft and acquire players through free agency."

Gettleman spent four seasons as the Carolina Panthers' general manager and 15 years in the Giants organization as a personnel executive. He follows a Giants line of general managers including Jerry Reese, Ernie Accorsi and George Young.

Jerry Reese and Giants coach Ben McAdoo were fired on Dec. 4. Reese held the position for 11 seasons. The Giants brought in interim general manager Kevin Abrams, vice president of player evaluation Marc Ross and former NFL personnel executive and current ESPN analyst Louis Riddick for interviews for the vacancy.

Giants brass and Gettleman, 66, met last Wednesday to discuss the role.

Carolina posted a 40-23-1 record in four seasons under Gettleman. The Panthers won the NFC South for three consecutive seasons. They also appeared in Super Bowl 50. He has been a part of seven Super Bowl teams during his career as an executive.

Gettleman entered the NFL in 1986, serving as a scouting department intern for the Buffalo Bills.