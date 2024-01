Coach Wes Unseld Jr. led the Washington Wizards to a 7-36 start in 2023-24. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

"After several thoughtful conversations with Wes, we determined together that a change was needed for the benefit of the team," Winger said in a news release.

"Wes embodies the characteristics we value in our organization, and his vast basketball experience will be an asset to the front office as we progress toward our long-term goals. We are thankful that he will continue his contributions to our organization and community."

The Wizards said Unseld will hold an advisory position. The Eastern Conference franchise hired him as coach in 2021. Under his leadership, the Wizards had a 77-130 record.

"I am grateful to have served as head coach of the Washington Wizards," Unseld said. "I look forward to this new opportunity to work toward our organization's continued progress."

The Wizards haven't advanced past the first round of the playoffs since the 2016-17 season. They lost 11 of their last 12 games this season, including a current five-game losing skid.

They scored the 15th-most points, while allowing the most through 43 games in 2023-24.

Unseld previously worked as an assistant for the Wizards, Golden State Warriors, Orlando Magic and Denver Nuggets. He played collegiately at Johns Hopkins.

He is the son of Basketball Hall of Famer Wes Unseld Sr., who spent his entire career with the franchise, when it was known as the Baltimore Bullets, Capital Bullets and Washington Bullets. The elder Unseld died in 2020 after a series of health issues. He was 74.

The Wizards will host the Utah Jazz (22-23) at 7 p.m. EST Thursday in Washington, D.C.