Jan. 17, 2024 / 1:34 PM

Warriors assistant hospitalized, game versus Jazz postponed

By Alex Butler

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Golden State Warriors assistant coach Dejan Milojevic had a medical emergency and was hospitalized in Salt Lake City, causing a postponement of a game against the Utah Jazz, the Warriors announced Wednesday.

The Warriors said Milojevic had the emergency Tuesday night at a team dinner.

The NBA did not say when the rescheduled game will be played. The Warriors (18-22) and Jazz (22-20) were to tip off at 9 p.m. EST Wednesday at Delta Center.

Milojevic, 46, started his tenure as a Warriors assistant in 2021. He previously coached in Serbia and Montenegro. Milojevic played professionally in Spain, Turkey and Serbia and Montenegro.

The Warriors will host the Dallas Mavericks (24-17) at 10 p.m. Friday in San Francisco. The Jazz will host the Oklahoma City Thunder (27-13) at 9 p.m. Thursday in Salt Lake City.

