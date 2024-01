Memphis Grizzlies point guard Ja Morant (L) sustained a right shoulder injury Saturday at a training session. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 9 (UPI) -- Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery, the team announced. The Grizzlies said Monday night that Morant sustained a subluxation -- or partial dislocation -- of his right shoulder Saturday during a training session. Advertisement

"Following ongoing soreness and instability, Morant underwent an MRI that revealed an underlying labral tear," the Grizzlies said.

Morant, 24, missed the start of this season, serving a 25-game suspension for a firearm-related incident -- his second such ban in the span of three months. He made his 2023-24 debut Dec. 19. Morant averaged 25.1 points, 8.1 assists and 5.6 rebounds per game in nine appearances this season.

The Grizzlies (13-23) said Morant is expected to make a full recovery before the 2024-25 season. They will battle the Dallas Mavericks (22-15) at 8:30 p.m. EST Tuesday in Dallas.