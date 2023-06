Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro (R) sustained a broken hand in the first round of the playoffs, but was upgraded to questionable for Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday in Denver. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

The Heat, who trail 3-1 in the best-of-seven game series, will tip off against the Denver Nuggets at 8:30 p.m. EDT Monday in Denver.

Herro broke his right hand during the Heat's win over the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of the first-round series April 16 in Milwaukee.

He missed the remainder of that series, a second-round matchup with the New York Knicks, the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics and the first four games of the NBA Finals.

Heat coach Erik Spoelstra told reporters Sunday that he did not have a "new update" on Herro. He participated in contract workouts during Sunday's practice.

Spoelstra said Friday that he was "encouraged" by Herro's progress.

Herro averaged 20.1 points and 4.2 assists per game during the regular-season. The Heat offense thrived throughout the 2023 postseason, but struggled so far in the NBA Finals.

Heat starting guards Gabe Vincent and Max Strus were a combined 4 for 27 over the last two games, both losses to the Nuggets.

Game 5 will air on ABC.