Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro is now under contract for the next five seasons. Photo by Rhona Wise/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, Oct. 3 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat signed guard Tyler Herro to a four-year, $130 million extension, keeping the reigning Sixth Man of the Year under contract through the 2026-27 campaign. The Heat announced the pact Sunday night, but did not disclose the terms of the extension. Sources told ESPN, the Miami Herald and the South Florida Sun Sentinel that the contract features $120 million guaranteed, with another $10 million available through incentives. Advertisement

"Tyler is an impact multi-faceted player and we are excited to have him signed for the next five years," Heat president Pat Riley said in a news release.

"His improvement every year since we drafted him has led to this day. We believe he will continue to get better."

Herro, 22, averaged a career-high 20.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game in 66 appearances, but started just 10 games last season. Herro averaged 13.5 points and 15.1 points, respectively, in his first two seasons. The No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft is set to play on a $5.7 million team option in 2022-23.

The Heat will host the Minnesota Timberwolves in a preseason game at 7:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday at FTX Arena in Miami. It will host the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 19 in its season opener.