NBA
May 24, 2022 / 8:41 PM

Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine has left knee surgery

By Connor Grott
Chicago Bulls guard Zach LaVine, shown April 14, 2021, is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer. File Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

May 24 (UPI) -- Chicago Bulls star guard Zach LaVine underwent arthroscopic left knee surgery Tuesday in Los Angeles, the team announced.

The Bulls said in a statement that LaVine is expected to make a full recovery after the successful procedure.

LaVine, who is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer, fought through discomfort in his injured knee for most of the second half of the 2021-22 regular season after he landed awkwardly while grabbing a rebound against the Golden State Warriors on Jan. 14.

The 27-year-old LaVine traveled to Los Angeles shortly before the NBA All-Star break to visit with Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who performed LaVine's ACL surgery in 2017 and Tuesday's procedure.

The guard received cortisone and platelet-rich plasma injections and had fluid drained from his left knee to continue playing the rest of the season. He missed 13 of the Bulls' final 43 games for maintenance on his knee.

"I have to go into the off-season and figure out how to get back to 100%. I played this year not at 100%," LaVine said after the Bulls' first-round loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. "[I will] figure out the best plan, strategy to get my knee feeling back to normal."

LaVine averaged 24.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists over 67 games this season. He was named to the All-Star Game for the second straight season despite laboring through the knee ailment.

Latest Headlines

Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
NBA // 15 hours ago
Jayson Tatum, Celtics create 'new series' with blowout of Heat
May 24 (UPI) -- All-Star forward Jayson Tatum said the Boston Celtics created a "new series" with their dominant 20-point win over the Miami Heat, which evened the best-of-seven game Eastern Conference finals at 2-2.
Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
NBA // 1 day ago
Heat's Tyler Herro out for Game 4 vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 23 (UPI) -- The Miami Heat will be without guard Tyler Herro for Game 4 of the 2022 Eastern Conference finals, the team said Monday. Herro sustained a groin injury in Game 3.
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 1 day ago
Wiggins dunk on Doncic highlights Warriors playoff win vs. Mavericks
May 23 (UPI) -- The Golden State Warriors overcame a 40-point effort from Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic to take a 3-0 lead in the Western Conference finals. Andrew Wiggins headlined the win with a highlight-reel dunk on Doncic.
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
NBA // 4 days ago
Celtics 'embarrass' Heat to even Eastern Conference finals
MIAMI, May 19 (UPI) -- Jayson Tatum scored 27 points in three quarters and the Boston Celtics made 20 3-pointers in a thrashing of the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals Thursday at FTX Arena.
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
NBA // 5 days ago
Stephen Curry, Warriors cruise to Game 1 win vs. Mavericks
May 19 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry scored a game-high 21 points through three quarters to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 112-87 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
NBA // 6 days ago
Tucker's tenacity, player-led adjustments empower Butler, Miami Heat
MIAMI, May 18 (UPI) -- Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra continues to let veteran players handle how best to respond to playoff adversity. The stray-from-clipboard strategy guided the team to within three wins of an NBA Finals appearance.
Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
NBA // 6 days ago
Heat 'inspired' by Jimmy Butler's 41 points in Game 1 win vs. Celtics
MIAMI, May 17 (UPI) -- Jimmy Butler poured in 41 points and the Miami Heat offense launched an explosive third-quarter comeback to beat the Boston Celtics 118-107 in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals on Tuesday at FTX Arena.
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
NBA // 1 week ago
NBA Draft Lottery 2022: Orlando Magic win top pick; Thunder get No. 2 choice
May 17 (UPI) -- The Orlando Magic won the NBA Draft Lottery for the fourth time in franchise history Tuesday night and will pick No. 1 in the 2022 draft.
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
NBA // 1 week ago
Kyrie Irving says he 'would've won' more titles with Cavs, LeBron; cites maturity
May 17 (UPI) -- Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving says he would have won more championships with LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers if he had the "same maturity line" and understanding of himself he does now.
Celtics' Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot sprain
NBA // 1 week ago
Celtics' Marcus Smart questionable for Game 1 vs. Heat with foot sprain
May 16 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart is considered questionable for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat because of a right midfoot sprain.
