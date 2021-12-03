Trending
NBA
Dec. 3, 2021 / 6:59 PM

Trail Blazers fire general manager Neil Olshey after workplace investigation

By Connor Grott

Dec. 3 (UPI) -- The Portland Trail Blazers have fired general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey following an independent investigation into the franchise's workplace environment.

In a statement released Friday, the team said Olshey was terminated "due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers' code of conduct."

"Following the conclusion of the independent review of concerns and complaints around our workplace environment at the practice facility, the Portland Trail Blazers organization has decided to terminate general manager and president of basketball operations Neil Olshey, effective immediately due to violations of the Portland Trail Blazers' code of conduct," the organization said.

"Out of respect for those who candidly participated in that privileged investigation, we will not release or discuss it. We are confident that these changes will help build a more positive and respectful working environment.

RELATED Chris McGowan, Portland Trail Blazers' president and CEO, resigns

Joe Cronin will serve as the Trail Blazers' interim general manager while the franchise's leadership conducts a search for a permanent replacement.

Earlier this month, the Trail Blazers announced that law firm O'Melveny & Myers was conducting an independent probe into the team's workplace culture. Yahoo Sports reported at the time that Olshey was accused of creating a hostile work environment, with instances of bullying and intimidation.

Olshey had been a member of the Blazers' front office since 2012, when he took over as general manager after nine years within the Los Angeles Clippers' organization. He added the president of basketball operations title in 2015.

RELATED Portland Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard out at least 10 days with abdominal issue

Under the 56-year-old Olshey, the Trail Blazers reached the playoffs in each of the past eight seasons, the longest active streak in the NBA. The franchise's best finish came in the 2018-19 campaign, when Portland advanced to the Western Conference Finals for the first time since 2000.

Olshey signed a three-year contract extension in 2019 after the Blazers' trip to the Western Conference Finals.

