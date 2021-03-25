March 25 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers are acquiring veteran point guard Rajon Rondo from the Atlanta Hawks.

League sources told ESPN, The Athletic and USA Today that Atlanta is trading Rondo to the Clippers in exchange for reserve guard Lou Williams and two second-round draft picks. According to the outlets, the Clippers also are sending cash in the deal.

The 35-year-old Rondo provides the Clippers with leadership and valuable championship experience. He returns to Los Angeles, where he captured his second NBA title last season as a member of the Lakers before signing a two-year, $15 million contract with the Hawks.

Rondo, a four-time All-Star selection, also reunites with Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, who served as an assistant coach with the Boston Celtics from 2011-13. Rondo spent his first nine NBA seasons in Boston.

Williams, 34, has won three of the last six Sixth Man of the Year awards. He has spent the past four seasons with the Clippers.

Williams has averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 assists per game this season.