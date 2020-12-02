Dec. 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Clippers plan to waive veteran center Joakim Noah, a move that likely ends his 13-year NBA career, his agent said.

Noah's agent, Bill Duffy, told ESPN on Tuesday that his client is "likely headed toward retirement" after the move.

"What an illustrious career for Joakim, starting with two national titles at the University of Florida, to becoming an NBA Defensive Player of the Year and ultimately evolving into one of the most passionate, spirited players to ever come through our sport," Duffy told ESPN.

"It's been my honor to represent Joakim through his journey."

Noah, 35, sustained a torn Achilles tendon in September 2019 before he joined the Clippers on a 10-day contract prior to the pandemic, then extended that agreement for the rest of the season. He appeared in just five games last season.

The two-time All-Star and three-time All-Defensive Team selection entered the league as the No. 9 overall pick in the 2007 NBA Draft.

Noah spent his first nine seasons with the Chicago Bulls. The 2013-14 Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA selection averaged a career-high 12.6 points, 11.3 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 1.5 blocks per game during that campaign.

Noah also spent time with the New York Knicks and Memphis Grizzlies before he joined the Clippers. The 6-foot-11, 230-pound center posted 8.8 points, nine rebounds and 2.8 assists per game for his career.