Nov. 26 (UPI) -- The Sacramento Kings have agreed to a one-year contact with veteran center Hassan Whiteside.

Sources informed ESPN, The Athletic and the Sacramento Bee of the pact Wednesday. Whiteside spent last season with the Portland Trail Blazers after he was traded from the Miami Heat before his 2019-2020 campaign.

The 7-foot, 265-pound center averaged 15.5 points, 13.5 rebounds and a league-best 2.9 blocks per game in 67 appearances last season. Whiteside has averaged 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds and 2.4 blocks per game for his career.

He led the NBA with 14.1 rebounds per game in 2016-2017 and posted a league-best 3.7 blocks per game in 2015-2016.

Whiteside entered the league as a second-round pick by the Kings in the 2010 NBA Draft. He was released in 2012 before he spent the 2014-2015 season with the Heat. Whiteside emerged as a dominant defender before he signed a four-year, $98.4 million contract extension with Miami.

The Heat traded Whiteside to Portland as part of a four-team deal on July 6, 2019.