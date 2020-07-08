Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard (2), a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time NBA Finals MVP, is expected to join the team in a few days. File Photo by Jon SooHoo/UPI | License Photo

July 8 (UPI) -- Superstar forward Kawhi Leonard didn't fly with the Los Angeles Clippers to Orlando, Fla., on Wednesday because of a family matter.

League sources told ESPN and Yahoo Sports that Leonard was granted permission by the organization to tend to the family matter. According to the outlets, the two-time Defensive Player of the Year and two-time NBA Finals MVP is expected to join the Clippers in a few days.

The team is scheduled to arrive in Orlando for the NBA's 22-team restart Wednesday night.

The Clippers -- considered one of the top contenders for the NBA title -- enter the league's restart 5 1/2 games behind the Western Conference-leading Los Angeles Lakers. The Clips posted a 44-20 record before the NBA suspended play in mid-March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In 51 games this season, Leonard has averaged career highs in points (26.9) and assists (five) and matched his career-best mark in rebounds (7.3).

Leonard is in his first season with the Clippers after signing a three-year, $103 million contract with the franchise last July. He has averaged 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 518 career games (491 starts) with the San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors and Clippers.

Leonard -- a four-time All-Star selection -- has won two NBA championships in his career.