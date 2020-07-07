July 7 (UPI) -- Washington Wizards star guard Bradley Beal won't play in the NBA's restart this month because of a right rotator cuff injury, the team announced Tuesday.

The Wizards said Beal has experienced shoulder discomfort since early this season, and the guard's injury worsened during the league's hiatus that began in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Beal won't travel with the team to Orlando, Fla., and will continue his rehabilitation over the summer. He isn't expected to require surgery on his shoulder.

"Bradley did everything possible to be ready to play, but after closely monitoring his individual workouts we came to the conclusion that it was best for him to sit out the upcoming games in Orlando and avoid the risk of further injury," Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said in a statement Tuesday.

"Although he was able to play through the majority of the season with the injury, the layoff from March until now did not leave any of us feeling comfortable that he would have enough time to be ready to perform at the extremely high level we are all accustomed to seeing and agreed that not participating in the games in Orlando was the right decision."

The Wizards (24-40) are the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference standings, trailing the Orlando Magic by 5 1/2 games for the No. 8 spot. Before the NBA suspended play, Beal was the league's second-leading scorer.

"This was a difficult decision and one that I did not take lightly as the leader of this team," Beal said. "I wanted to help my teammates compete for a playoff spot in Orlando, but also understand that this will be best for all of us in the long term.

RELATED NBA says nine players tested positive for coronavirus last week

"I appreciate the support of my teammates, the fans and the entire organization and look forward to returning next season to continue the progress we have made."

Beal, 27, averaged a career-best 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game this season. He became only the sixth player in league history to record back-to-back 50-point games when he scored 53 against the Chicago Bulls on Feb. 23 and 55 versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Feb. 24.