April 27 (UPI) -- The Chicago Bulls have agreed to hire Marc Eversley as their general manager.

Sources told ESPN, the Chicago Sun Times and NBC Sports Chicago that the two parties agreed to terms late Sunday. Eversley will be the first black general manager in Bulls history. He previously was the Philadelphia 76ers' senior vice president of player personnel.

Eversley worked in the front office for the Washington Wizards and Toronto Raptors before his tenure with Philadelphia. He also spent 10 years as an executive at Nike.

The Bulls hired Arturas Karnisovas as their executive vice president of basketball operations April 13. Chicago moved John Paxson into an advisory role after the Karnisovas hire. The Bulls also fired former general manager Gar Forman.

The Bulls were 22-43 before the NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chicago hasn't had a winning season since a 42-30 campaign in 2015-2016.

The Bulls haven't advanced past the Eastern Conference finals since Michael Jordan's final season with the franchise in 1997-1998. Footage from that championship run is now being shown as part of The Last Dance documentary series on ESPN.