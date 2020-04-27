April 27 (UPI) -- Teshaun Hightower, the leading scorer for the Tulane men's basketball team, has been charged with murder in Georgia.

Hightower was arrested Saturday and is being held without bail in Henry County Jail in McDonough, Ga., on charges of murder, aggravated assault, battery and possession of a firearm during commission of a felony. He is scheduled to appear in court at 8:30 a.m. EDT May 20.

Hightower, 22, is among six men accused of involvement in the April 8 death of Devante Anthony Long. The Henry County Police Department posted a "be on the lookout" poster for the six men Friday afternoon.

Five of the men pictured have been arrested and charged with murder, including Hightower's brother, Jeffery. Tyreek Farmer, Tobias Gresham and Antoine Gresham also are in jail.

A spokesman from the Henry County Police Department said police are searching for the sixth man, Kelvonie Burney.

"Upon learning of Teshaun's arrest this afternoon, he was immediately dismissed from the Tulane basketball program," Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen said Sunday in a statement.

A police incident report obtained by ESPN and the Atlanta Journal Constitution stated that the shooting took place at an apartment complex before 11 a.m. EDT April 8 in Stockbridge, Ga.

Long was allegedly shot during the incident and taken to a hospital, where he later died. He was 24.

Hightower transferred to Tulane before last season after two seasons at Georgia. He averaged 15.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game last season before he declared for the NBA Draft. He planned to maintain his collegiate eligibility before he was dismissed from the program.

Hightower declared for the 2020 NBA Draft 10 days after the shooting.