Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker dealing with sprained neck

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics point guard Kemba Walker has a sprained neck following a scary collision in a game against the Denver Nuggets, the team announced Sunday.

Walker collided head-first with the midsection of teammate Semi Ojeleye in the second quarter of Friday's matchup in Denver. The All-Star guard immediately fell to the floor, where he remained mostly motionless before being taken off on a stretcher.

After Sunday's practice, Celtics head coach Brad Stevens didn't rule out the possibility of Walker suiting up for Monday night's contest against the Sacramento Kings. The coach labeled him as "doubtful" for precautionary reasons and called the injury a "minor miracle."

"It's kind of a minor miracle based on what we saw the other day," Stevens told reporters. "The strain is real and he's got some soreness in his back and neck. But that's it.

"But it's scary. The head injuries, the neck injuries are always scary. And that's the reason he's doubtful [for Monday's game], to be honest. I think he could probably play with the strain part, but we want to make sure with the way he hit, and certainly because of the sensitivity to head injuries."

"It's kind of a minor miracle based on what we saw the other day." Coach Stevens discusses the latest on Kemba's injury and when we could see our star point guard back on the court. https://t.co/i0Zx2a5YnH— Boston Celtics (@celtics) November 25, 2019

Walker is averaging 21.1 points, 4.7 assists and 4.6 rebounds per game in his first season with the Celtics. He spent the first eight years of his NBA career with the Charlotte Hornets before joining the Celtics as a free agent this past off-season.

The Celtics will host the Kings on Monday before playing the Brooklyn Nets twice later in the week.